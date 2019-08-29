Dundee drop-in centre for disabled children set to expand after £125k cash boost

A drop-in centre for disabled children is to provide full-time services after a cash boost.

The Yard has received a £125,000 grant from the Scottish Government.

The funding means staff can now increase play services for disabled children and young people from two to five days a week.

​Play team leader Gill Thomson said: “Because we operate from temporary premises, we have been limited in terms of the number of families who can access our services.

“So it’s absolutely fantastic to have received this funding which will allow us to grow significantly, support more families and build on the services we can offer.

“The Yard provides a vital lifeline to families but also a great sense of belonging.

“Children have fun and parents have a space free from judgment, where everyone they meet comes from a place of kindness and a place of understanding.

“To be able to expand our service in this way is just wonderful and puts us on a firmer footing for the future.”

The Yard opened in 2015 and operates from temporary, shared premises at Rainbow House on Drumlanrig Place.

It offers creative and adventurous play for disabled children and their siblings between 11am-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

But from the autumn there will be services available on five days and The Yard will employ a service development manager, team leader and two playworkers.

Regular visitors to The Yard include Lisa Webster and her children Aaron, 4, who is moderately deaf and has a working diagnosis of autism, and seven-year-old Aavah.

She described the centre as “lifeline” and a “home from home” and added: “We absolutely love coming to The Yard.

“It’s great on so many levels and Aavah likes it just as much as Aaron.

“If we went to a soft play centre, Aaron would struggle with the noise and chaos and we’d end up leaving but at The Yard no one bats an eyelid.”