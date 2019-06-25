Dundee drivers urged to be wary as thieves try to steal keys through letterboxes

Dundee car owners have been warned to be extra cautious this summer following a spate of attempted thefts.

The raiders have launched several audacious bids to whip keys through letter boxes and one victim, who had his Mercedes motor stolen, urged residents to be especially vigilant and tighten up security.

The Invergowrie man said: “There were a few houses targeted in my area and the thieves have been using some kind of magnetic stick to put through letter boxes or open windows to lift car keys.

“I am telling people to be extra vigilant, especially with the hotter weather coming up and leaving windows open overnight.

“It only takes seconds for them to lift your keys and be away with a car. It happened to me with these sneak thieves.”

Police in Dundee are investigating and have warned residents to keep keys out of sight.