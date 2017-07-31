Dundee drivers who park on double yellow lines at night could be fined in new move

Traffic wardens will now patrol the streets of Dundee in the evening to enforce parking restrictions.

From tonight motorists who park their cars on double yellow lines could be issued with a £30 fine.

Dundee City Council say the move is to help keep traffic moving and make the streets safer.

City Development Convener Councillor Lynne Short said the move will target “irresponsible” drivers.

She said: “For years now we have received complaints of people parking irresponsibility and dangerously in the evening.

“Therefore, we have decided that in order to tackle this issue we are going to change the work pattern of the parking attendants so they are patrolling the streets in the evening.”