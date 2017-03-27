Two Dundee drivers were guilty of speeding offences.

Kerry Singh, 29, of Strathyre Place, had sentence deferred until April 11 on a charge of speeding.

She admitted driving a car at 50.59mph in a 30mph zone at Drumgeith Road, near to Forties Road, Dundee, on January 28.

Elsewhere, Prabjoth Khaley, 19, of William Street, Dundee, was fined £150 and issued with four driving penalty points for speeding.

Khaley admitted driving a car at 60mph in a 40mph zone, on the Kingsway near Caird Park, on December 11 last year.