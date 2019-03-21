Dundee driver who flipped car on Kingsway banned from road for three years

A driver who smashed into the Kingsway central reservation, flipping his car, before refusing to take a breath test has been banned from driving for three years.

Errol Johnston, 51, came under fire from Sheriff Alastair Brown yesterday for his actions before being disqualified.

Johnston, of Abernethy Road, Broughty Ferry, was also hit with a 200 hour community payback order of unpaid work, to be carried out within six months.

Sheriff Brown severely criticised the offender’s refusal to provide a breath specimen at Dundee’s West Bell Street police station.

He said: “Drunk drivers kill – it’s that serious”

Johnston, who pleaded guilty to three charges, appeared at the court after committing the offences on the city’s A90 on February 15 this year.

He admitted driving a vehicle without due care and attention or with reasonable consideration for other people using the road and losing control of the car, striking the central reservation and causing a vehicle to overturn.

Johnston also confessed to damaging the vehicle, failing to stop and give details plus a further charge of failing to provide two specimens of breath for analysis all while on bail – which had been granted at Dundee Sheriff Court on February 5.

The court was told by his defence solicitor he had “problems in his life”. He added: “He has seen his GP and he is attempting to get his life back on track and looking, potentially, at starting a printing business.”

Sheriff Brown asked: “So he won’t require a driving licence?”

The agent confirmed that was the case before sentence was passed.

Sheriff Brown told Johnston: “You will do 200 hours unpaid work within six months.

“It would have been 300 hours but for your guilty plea and you are disqualified for three years.”