A Dundee driver whose BMW ploughed up an embankment after a two-car crash said he was “lucky” to have walked away.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A90 just outside Dundee at 7.30am on Friday.

A black BMW came to rest high up the embankment, facing the wrong direction, while a silver Mini Cooper was also damaged.

The driver of the Mini was subsequently issued with a conditional offer by police.

Murray Boyle, 33, the driver of the BMW, said he was in the outside lane when the Mini Cooper collided with his back door from the inside lane.

He said: “I collided with the central reservation and my vehicle spun round two or three times.

“Everything seemed to happen in slow motion but my hands were gripped to the wheel. While I was spinning, I noticed the silver car was also spinning — it was fortunate no other vehicles were involved.

“I was lucky I ended up on the embankment — if it had been further up the road I would have collided with the wall.

“I was travelling at 65/70mph as I was going up an incline.

“I’ve got a bit of whiplash and a sore shoulder but fortunately nothing worse.”

Police closed one lane of the northbound carriageway between the Emmock Road and Dalziel Road junctions. The lane reopened shortly before 9am.

Following the crash, traffic was slow moving on the A90 in both directions, while congestion built up at the junction between Forfar Road and the Kingsway.

One eyewitness said: “The drivers must have had a lucky escape because it looked really bad.

“You could see the tyre marks on the grass and if it had happened a few seconds later they would have crashed into the steel barrier.

“It was lucky it happened where it did because there is a grassy embankment.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland attended the A90 near to Powrie Brae, Dundee, at 7.30am on Friday following reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.”