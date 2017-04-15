A dangerous driver who sped for 300 yards near schoolchildren and a crossing patroller says he is terrified at the prospect going to jail.

Geoffrey Goto, 31, of Hoylake Place, reversed at excessive speed on a pavement in Lawton Road and Law Crescent on June 6 last year.

Goto sobbed in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court as a jury found him guilty of 12 charges over two separate incidents — including assaulting a cop.

The jobless Goto still, however, maintains his innocence.

Speaking to the Tele outside court, he said: “It was absolutely not true what was said in that room. I’m very concerned about going to prison for this.

“I’m very worried about it especially because I know I am innocent.

“I’m very angry with the way I have been treated in Dundee.

“I’ve been tried for something that I did not do.”

Goto firstly took and drove away a car on January 9 last year in Hoylake Place without the consent of its owner before failing to stop when asked to by PC Amanda Watson.

He then drove dangerously by reversing at excessive speed towards a roundabout at Americanmuir Road, forcing other vehicles to take evasive action.

Goto then crossed the road and continued reversing at high speed towards Gleneagles Lane before speeding off towards Hoylake Avenue, Birkdale Place and Dalmahoy Drive.

It was on June 6 that Goto refused to stop when asked by PCs Matthew Rhind and Sean Petrie.

Goto, originally from Zimbabwe, drove dangerously by reversing at speed towards the crossing patroller who was helping children across the road, narrowly avoiding a collision before driving off.

Goto was found guilty by unanimous verdict on all driving charges as well as struggling violently with both PCs Rhind and Petrie in St Leonard Way.

He was found guilty by majority verdict for punching PC Rhind on the head in St Leonard Place.

Sheriff George Way said: “As dangerous driving goes, it could only be made worse if there was actual harm and injury caused.

“He (Goto) has to understand the almost inevitable penalty for that is going to be prison.”

Goto’s bail was continued and sentence was deferred until May 11.