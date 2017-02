A Dundee driver was fined £250 after driving 20mph over the speed limit on the A92.

Ross Walker, 20, of Falkland Place, admitted the offence which occurred on December 21 last year.

He pleaded guilty to driving at 60mph on the A92 Arbroath to Dundee road, within the Panmurefield area.

The speed limit for that section of the road is 40mph.

Walker was fined £250 and had five penalty points added to his licence.