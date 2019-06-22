Dundee driver crashed after running red light with brake fluid pouring from car

A man drove a wrecked car without any brakes in the city centre before colliding with another vehicle.

Cameron Mills, of Fisher Street, Broughty Ferry, drove through a red light on North Marketgait in June last year while brake fluid was pouring out of his bashed-up Audi A3.

A sheriff described his decision to drive the car as “extraordinarily dangerous” with Dundee Sheriff Court hearing that the car had only two nuts on one of the wheels along with having no lights and a broken indicator.

The court heard the car had amassed more than 63,000 miles and was bought two years prior to the offence.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova said: “The rear of the inside brake pad had fallen out and was completely devoid of friction.

“The brake fluid was pouring out of the caliper which effectively rendered the car’s brakes inoperable.

“The collision occurred after the accused did not stop for a red light and drove into the back of a car in front of him.”

Both vehicles were damaged during the incident and Mills was later cautioned and charged.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on June 5 last year on the A991 North Marketgait at the junction with King Street by driving the car in a dangerous manner and causing it to collide with the preceding vehicle, causing damage to both.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said that jobless Mills had not driven since the incident.

He said: “From what he tells me, he approached the traffic lights, he applied the brakes and they didn’t work. Given the state of the vehicle that is no surprise.

“He appreciates he is lucky that the consequences were not a lot more serious than they were.

“He had only been driving for five months before the collision. The car was impounded by the police immediately.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie disqualified Mills for 14 months and sentenced him to carry out 65 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered him to re-take the extended driving test before driving again unsupervised.

He said: “It is self-evident that driving a car on the roads in this condition is extraordinarily dangerous.

“Anything could have happened to others and also to yourself. It is very, very, very fortunate the consequences were not more serious.”