James Flynn, of Gray’s Lane, was fined and banned after he admitted drink-driving.

He was found to have 50 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics, when he was driving between Lochee Road and Gray’s Lane on April 27.

Solicitor John Boyle said the 31-year-old had been drinking with friends and believed he was OK to drive.

Flynn was fined £400 by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael and banned from driving for 12 months.