Dundee drink-driver who smashed into cars, bus shelter and community centre is locked up

A drink-driver who smashed into vehicles, a bus shelter and a community centre has been locked up.

Kevin McHugh’s booze-fuelled driving spree brought chaos to Dundee city centre and the Menzieshill area.

The 29-year-old was banned from driving for almost four years and jailed for eight months at Dundee Sheriff Court.

“This was an absolutely shocking piece of driving which placed several members of the public at serious risk,” Sheriff John Rafferty told McHugh.

The court was told McHugh, of Mid Road, had gone to a friend’s house to drink alcohol before taking the keys to his pal’s silver Skoda.

He then drove the car into the back of a Vauxhall Astra which had stopped at traffic lights. After the driver of that vehicle called the police, McHugh reversed into the car a second time before speeding off.

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court: “At around 10.55pm, witnesses became aware of the vehicle being driven in their direction.

“As the accused approached, he lost control of the vehicle, mounted the kerb and hit the bus stop.

“A pole from the bus stop had been removed and flew around 20ft away from the bus stop.”

Mrs Allan added: “The accused drove on for about 16-20ft before crashing into the fencing around Menzieshill Community Centre.”

McHugh also managed to plough into a Ford Transit van before his vehicle came to a halt. He fled the scene but officers were later able to arrest him.

He previously pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on West Marketgait and Dickson Avenue on February 22 last year.

McHugh admitted colliding with another vehicle on West Marketgait, causing damage to both vehicles, before he refused to exit his vehicle and repeatedly drove at the other car and collided with it again and drove away.

He also admitted that on Dickson Avenue, he lost control of the car, left the carriageway and struck a bus stop, continued along the pavement and collided with security fencing and a parked van, causing damage to all three, in an area where there were pedestrians and shops, all this having consumed alcohol. McHugh drove without insurance and failed to report the incidents.

Sheriff John Rafferty imposed an eight-month prison sentence and disqualified McHugh from driving for 47 months.