A driver who crashed his car after a drink-fuelled row with his girlfriend, before getting knocked down by a taxi, has been fined and banned from driving.

Cameron Campbell admitted smashing his vehicle into a parked van in Dundee’s Lawers Drive on May 13 last year.

Both cars were damaged and the 25-year-old was left with a foot injury after the incident.

At Dundee Sheriff Court today, Campbell, of Braemar Gardens, was also ordered to carry out unpaid work.

The court previously heard that Campbell had been drinking with his girlfriend before the couple had an argument.

Campbell stormed out in the early hours of the next day, taking his car and driving off.

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair said: “The accused was seen driving at speed, turning into Lawers Drive and colliding with a stationary vehicle, causing damage to both vehicles.

“He was then seen to exit the vehicle and run off.

“The accused then ran on to the A92 Arbroath Road in front of a taxi being driven by Wilma Webster and ran towards the vehicle, waving his arms.

“Ms Webster took evasive action to avoid a collision by braking sharply but she was not able to brake in time to avoid hitting the accused.”

Campbell admitted driving a car with 73mg of alcohol, exceeding the 50mg limit.

He also admitted careless driving, and culpably and recklessly running into the path of an oncoming car, forcing the driver to take evasive action and causing injury to himself.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael imposed a community payback order on Campbell with 12 months’ supervision, 140 hours unpaid work, a £300 fine and a driving ban of 14 months.