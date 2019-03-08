Dundee drink-driver, 22, told cops she didn’t have her keys while hiding them in her underwear

A banned motorist who denied drink-driving despite having the car keys in her pants has avoided a jail term.

Caitlin McDonald, 22, was also found with cocaine while out in the city centre last month.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard she tried to flee from police before lying to them, telling officers she didn’t have the keys to her car.

Police conducted a search after tracking her down and finding them in her underwear. The offence came almost a year after McDonald was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Police became aware of security guard McDonald driving in the city centre in the early hours of February 9.

After spotting the officers, McDonald was seen to reverse her car “at speed” into a car park on St Andrews Street.

Depute fiscal Lora Apostolova said: “Officers saw her abandon the car and run off into the car park.

“Later that same night, the same police officers traced her. She was asked to release the keys and she said she did not have them.”

The keys were later recovered from McDonald while she was at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

McDonald, of Wolseley Street, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, testing 68 mics of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics, attempting to pervert the course of justice and possessing a Class A drug, namely cocaine.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond said: “It seems to me quite obvious custody would be warranted.

“You are obviously a danger to the public and yourself when you are driving.”

Instead of jail, McDonald was ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work, was placed on a restriction of liberty order for 14 weeks, keeping her indoors between 7pm-7am, and given 18 months’ supervision.

She was also disqualified from driving for 28 months.