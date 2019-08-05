Dundee drink connoisseurs raise a glass to first ever craft beer festival in city

Scores of Dundee drinkers packed out the Tayside Craft Beer Festival yesterday prompting organisers to plan a bigger and better bash next year.

The city event, which also had gin and cider stalls, lured a bumper crowd to Duke’s Corner.

Revellers enjoyed a selection of drinks which were all sourced from within a 30-mile radius of the city.

Stall holders were not charged to be a part of the festival and handed out tasters for people to sample what they had on offer.

And the organisers said the event proved to be so successful they now plan to expand the festival next year.

Alan McTurk, of Duke’s Corner, said: “We were promoting a lot of local products and all within a 30-mile radius of Dundee.”

Meanwhile, there was another festival celebrating the best of local beer, organised by Innis & Gunn, to mark the opening of its Taproom pub.

The event ran from noon-7pm in the Tay Square beer hall and was free for people to attend, with 10 breweries involved as well as live entertainment.