News / Dundee

Dundee Drag Race star Ellie Diamond congratulated by Nicola Sturgeon after scooping top award

By Alasdair Clark
July 16, 2021, 10:42 am Updated: July 16, 2021, 11:11 am
Drag Race star Ellie Diamond
Ellie Diamond was congratulated by Nicola Sturgeon.

Dundee’s own Drag Race UK star Ellie Diamond has been congratulated by Nicola Sturgeon after she won a Young Scot award alongside fellow queen Lawrence Chaney.

The First Minister wrote to the pair after they were honoured with Young Scot awards.

Both Ellie and Lawrence won the entertainment category of the annual awards, which celebrate the “inspirational contributions” of youths in Scotland.

Lawrence, from Glasgow, took to Twitter to share the note from Ms Sturgeon, who said they would both have inspired other young Scots.

Drag queens Lawrence and Ellie appeared on Ru Paul’s Drag Race earlier this year as the first Scots ever to appear on the show.

Lawrence Chaney
Lawrence Chaney won the award alongside Ellie Diamond

Dundonian Ellie Diamond, 22, finished fourth place in the second series of Drag Race, whilst Lawrence Chaney went on to win.

Writing to Lawrence and Ellie, Nicola Sturgeon said: “It is with great pleasure that I write to congratulate you both on winning the Young Scot Entertainment Award 2021.

“Being the first Scottish competitors chosen to appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is an outstanding achievement and you should feel extremely proud.

I am sure you will have inspired so many young people to be true to themselves

“By speaking openly on the show about your experiences of growing up gay, I am sure you will have inspired so many young people to be true to themselves.

“Congratulations once again. I am delighted that your effort have been recognised by the Young Scot Awards, and good luck with your future endeavours.”

We recently reported how the McManus Gallery had acquired the famous “Denise the Menace” costume worn by Ellie Diamond.

Her Beano inspired effort wowed judges on the BBC show, and Ellie said it felt special to know the costume in the galleries.

