Dundee drag queen hoping to be crowned best in the Scotland at finals

A Dundee drag queen is hoping to be crowned the country’s best after making it through to the Scottish finals of a major competition.

Ian Fiddles’ old-school singing and comedy drag act, Lindee Wickers, is the first local drag queen to make it to the final round of the national contest, held at Klozet on Seagate.

Scotland’s winner will go on to represent the nation at Linda Gold’s Drag Idol International Eurovision contest in Sweden.

Three heats have already taken place, with winners from Edinburgh and Glasgow being selected by crowd appreciation, and Lindee is the first Dundee act to be selected.

Ian, 38, of Thurso Crescent, said: “I was shocked – I cried like a girl.

“I was nervous because I was up against three younger queens who were very high energy and liked to dance, which is always a crowd-pleaser.

“But my lip-syncing is on point and if you can nail that, you don’t need to dance.”

Lindee, who is a karaoke regular hostess at Klozet, mimed to one song and sang a second song to win the home crowd’s hearts at the third heat.

The fourth heat is due to take place tonight with a number of local acts competing, while the Scottish final is on November 16, also at Klozet.

The competition’s creator and host, Linda Gold, said: “We were inundated with applications. It’s a shame we couldn’t see them all, but we only have so much stage time.

“The quality of the acts has been amazing, better than some in England and Wales, because they take it very seriously in Scotland.”

In total, almost 100 drag queen contestants will take to the stage as part of the competition, from six countries – Scotland, England, Wales, Ireland, Spain and Sweden.

The six winners will then be flown to Sweden to compete for the European title, a cash prize and a fully paid place on Linda’s international tour.