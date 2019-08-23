Dundee Dovetail staff ‘weren’t told deal fell through’ amid fears over firm’s future

Staff working at a local furniture firm claim to have not been kept in the picture over its future after it emerged the company may be running into difficulty.

The Tele revealed earlier this week that Dovetail Enterprises, based at Dundee’s Dunsinane Industrial Estate, is seeking rescue deals from local authorities after a deal to buy it fell through.

The firm produces doors, windows and furniture and is known for being a supported employer helping those with disabilities into work.

English charitable group the Shaw Trust pulled out of an acquisition after concluding that it could not provide the level of investment that the firm needed.

Dovetail confirmed to the Tele on Monday the takeover was not going ahead.

However, shop floor workers claim that, while they were told about talks with the Shaw Trust when they first began, they were told nothing about discussions collapsing and putting their employer at risk of collapse.

One worker, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “Everyone is shocked. No one on the shop floor was told. We knew the Shaw Trust was looking to take over Dovetail but we don’t know why they pulled out.”

Dovetail has been partially owned by local authorities in Tayside for several years as part of a partnership agreement.

At Monday night’s meeting of the policy and resources committee, Dundee City councillors agreed to provide Dovetail with what the Tele understands to be a “modest” six-figure sum.

It is believed the money will be used to purchase a new machine to manufacture fire doors, in anticipation of a large order coming up soon which will return the firm to ruder financial health.

Dovetail declined to comment on the decision made on Monday.

However, a spokesman said: “In the absence of the planned investment from the Shaw Trust, Dovetail is working with its current membership and its wider public sector partners, to secure the necessary investment to develop the business.

“Dovetail remains committed to ensuring the valuable employment support and training provided for people with disabilities in the wider city region is maintained.”

Dundee City Council previously said it is “working closely” with Dovetail to offer support.