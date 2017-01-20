A Dundee doorman who received £20 from John Lennon to thank him for his work has died following a battle with cancer.

Angus Smith died at home aged 78 from pneumonia, a complication of his lung cancer.

His children are calling on people to celebrate his memory and rejoice in the stories of the “character-and-a -half”.

Bruce Smith, 51, Davie Smith, 52, Susan Corrigan, 53, and Pauline Smith, 55, have fond thoughts of their dad and the many tales of his time working as a doorman across the city.

Pauline said: “He worked the door for about 40 years and also security at the Caird Hall.

“He told me that John Lennon gave him £20 when The Beatles were in Dundee to go buy all the staff a take-away to say thank you for their hard work.

“He got a monster one for everyone but it only cost about a fiver, the lucky devil. I love that story but he could have told you so many — he could talk for hours.

“And all the women fancied him too — he was a real charmer and he had many admirers.

“Quite a few of my friends even said they thought he was really good looking, he got plenty of attention.

“He had that confidence and he was a character-and-a-half. He’ll be remembered for a lot of different things.”

But the children are also hoping that a family reunion can be sparked — as they are reaching out to their half-brother Andrew Smith, who they have lost touch with over the years.

“He’d be about five years older than me,” said Pauline.

“He lived in Arbroath last we heard but it’s been a long time.

“And we’ve regretted losing touch — I think we would all like if a new relationship with him could grow over our shared loss.

“We all hope to see him at the funeral and hope he hears about it.”

The funeral was taking place today at 2pm at Dundee Crematorium. Bruce said the family were expecting a large crowd to pay their respects for Angus, who passed away on January 6.

“We want it to be a celebration of his life, he was very well liked,” he said.

“The wake will be at The Dolphin, in Fintry, afterwards and I imagine there will be a good swally there.

“That was his local so it seems right to hold it there.”

Angus, or Gus to his friends, was a lover of all things Scottish, and the Highland Games in particular, and Bob Marley.

He was an enthusiastic tug of war contestant in the Caird Park competitions of the 1970s — and team coach for the Powrie Bar team for years.

“He was an active and energetic man,” Bruce added. “He walked everywhere.

“And he always spoke fondly of his time doing National Service in the army — for the Royal Scots regiment.

“He spent three years with them and it obviously had a big impact on his life.

“He then started on the door in the 1960s, with Alex Kerr — George Kerr’s dad.

“He enjoyed it and he was good at it — people respected his authority because he was fair.

“He worked all over Dundee in places like the Hunting Lodge, the Tay Centre, the Chrome Rail, the Horseshoe and Manhattan Works. I think a lot of them have closed down now.

“But he spent years at the Whitfield Labour Club — finally retiring eight years ago at 70. I was nagging him for years about stepping down.

“We’re very sad to have lost him now but also very glad he went in his sleep and before the cancer had got a grip.

“We’re aware of how much worse it could have become and he wasn’t really in pain — he wasn’t even on medication.

“And we want to remember him now fondly, with plenty of laughter.”