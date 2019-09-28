Dundee domestic abuser who viciously choked partner avoids jail sentence

A domestic abuser who lifted up his partner while choking her has been spared a prison sentence.

Ariel Jankowski, of Blackness Street, erupted during an argument with the woman while they were painting and decorating.

He told the woman: “I really feel like I want to **** up your face.”

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the pair began arguing about their relationship with Jankowski being told it would be over if he did not change his ways.

An irate Jankowski turned violent as the argument escalated.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said: “The accused went into one of the other bedrooms and said ‘if we were to break up I’d get a hammer and smash up the bedroom.’

“She told him to shut up and the accused made his way to where she was.

“He then placed both hands around the complainer’s neck, squeezing her neck and lifted the complainer off the floor.

“The complainer was struggling to breathe and when the accused realised this he released his hands from her neck and put her back down.”

The court heard the woman became visibly upset and attempted to continue painting but Jankowski then made the comment about wanting to “**** up her face”.

When she challenged him to carry out his threat, Jankowski said: “No cause I’ll get arrested and you’ll be dead.”

Jankowski, 33, pleaded guilty to seizing the woman by the neck, lifting her from the ground and causing her to struggle to breathe on August 12 on Balmoral Gardens.

He also admitted shouting, swearing, making violent threats and threats to kill the woman.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said Jankowski made full admissions to the police and was ashamed of his actions. Sheriff Alastair Brown imposed a restriction of liberty order between 6pm and 6am as an alternative to custody.