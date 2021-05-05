Dundee domestic abuser facing jail for attacks on third different partner

A serial domestic abuser is facing a lengthy jail term after being convicted of attacking a third partner.

Steven Donaldson, 21, punched the woman in the stomach and said “everyone will think I’m a beast”.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the woman had gone to a friend’s house to escape from Donaldson but was too frightened to phone the police.

Donaldson was previously locked up in February 2020 after attacking two former partners.

One of the women was kicked so hard she had to have a metal plate inserted into her arm.

It was revealed how Donaldson and his latest victim had been in a relationship for five months prior to the incidents in January this year.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said the woman and a child got a taxi to a friend’s house. She arrived crying and with “lumps” on her head after being punched.

The woman returned to her home on Dundee’s Pentland Avenue the next morning where she was met by Donaldson.

Too scared to call police

Mr Duncan said: “She met the accused in the hall and he immediately punched her in the stomach and said ‘everyone will think I’m a beast’.

“Police were contacted and both were surprised at the officers’ attendance.

“The complainer displayed no visible injuries and would not divulge information.”

However, the woman later contacted a friend and asked her to call the police again as she was too afraid to contact them herself.

Four officers later returned to the property and arrested Donaldson after she said the thug had attacked her.

Donaldson, a prisoner of HMYOI Polmont, pled guilty to punching the woman on the head and stomach on Pentland Avenue between January 11 and 12.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence on Donaldson until May for social work reports to be prepared.

He continued to remand him in custody.