Dundee domestic abuser escapes jail after frightening former partner

A domestic abuser has been given a chance to prove himself after being convicted of terrifying his ex-partner.

Ross Ramsay, 37, of Hebrides Drive, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to face sentencing for shouting, swearing, damaging furniture and frightening his former partner.

He placed his ex in a state of alarm at an address on Helmsdale Drive on April 28 last year.

In addition, after being ordered not to approach the victim as a condition of his bail, Ramsay entered Helmsdale Drive and contacted his ex on May 28.

He was also away from his home at 11pm on May 21 – when his bail order prohibited him from being out past 7pm.

Sheriff John Rafferty told the court that the three offences together merited a custodial sentence.

However, he opted to give Ramsay a chance to prove himself out in the world on the Caledonian programme.

The scheme, introduced in Dundee in 2018, aims to help convicted domestic abusers to take personal responsibility for their actions.

Sheriff Rafferty told defence solicitor Ross Bennett: “The option he (Ramsay) faces here is either a custodial sentence or he puts his back into trying to show he really wants to change the direction of his life.

“He has a very clear choice. I don’t like putting people on the spot – if you would like more time to discuss with Mr Ramsay the situation I am happy to defer this until later in the week.”

But following a brief discussion with Ramsay at the dock, Mr Bennett said the domestic abuser would be “willing to undertake the programme”.

Sheriff Ramsay concluded: “I won’t fix a review very quickly – I will give him three months, to give him a fair chance.

“I’m not expecting miracles but I want to see if he’s making some sort of effort.”

Ramsay was ordered to complete 24 months on the Caledonian programme along with 110 hours of unpaid work, reduced from 150 for his guilty pleas.

Sentence was deferred on the two breaches of bail orders.

The sheriff added: “If he complies with the order, he can expect these other two matters not to trouble him.”