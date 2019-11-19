Dundee Doggyfest so successful that next year’s pooch party already planned

Stobwell’s popular Doggyfest was so successful that organisers are already planning next year’s event.

More than 1,000 dog lovers and festival fans turned up to Baxter Park for the second year in a row and lapped up every minute of the community spectacular. (See gallery at bottom of the page).

The Stobswell Forum fixed up the festival with a host of volunteers setting up activities while stall holders provided a selection of crafts, foods, dog treats and souvenirs.

Forum chairman Colin Gilbert said: “It was a great day and we are now thinking of next year’s event and looking for volunteers already.

“It helped that the weather was good to us, which helped bring more than 1,000 people to Baxter Park over the course of the day, which is very good.

“And all the stall holders I spoke to said they had done a fair bit of business, while it was a really good family day out.”

He added: “It is a bit ironic that we had to cancel the Celebration in the Park in the middle of August because of the awful weather with torrential rain while the Doggyfest has gone ahead in glorious sunshine.

“But that’s just Scotland’s weather all round.

“It’s the second year we have held the Doggyfest as a stand-alone event whereas previously it has been part of other activities.”

The Celebration in the Park extravaganza had to be called off the day before when fierce storms and heavy rain was accurately forecast. Organisers feared for crowd safety.