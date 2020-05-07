Dundee dog walkers urged to keep their pets on a lead to limit the spread of Covid-19

Dog walkers around Dundee are being asked to keep dogs on leads while visiting the city’s parks and green spaces.

The message comes as members of the public are being reminded, ahead of the May Day weekend, to adhere to the physical distancing measures in place in order to prevent any further spread of Covid-19.

By keeping dogs on leads, it can be much easier to prevent a dog from approaching other dogs or people and therefore keeping a distance of over two metres.

Councillor Anne Rendall, Convener of Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “It’s really important that we all do our bit to keep each other safe. This is a really difficult time but we do need to recognise the importance of maintaining a clear physical distance as we’ve been told to do when out walking our dogs.

“Dogs are naturally curious and though some of us believe we can keep our dog under control without a lead, the difficulty is in maintaining that safe distance of two metres when dogs want to examine other dogs, particularly in parks.

“We all want to get back to normal and be able to exercise our dogs off the lead in parks and other areas but that’s not right now. So I would urge people to bear with this and keep their dog on a lead and we will get through this.”

Dog owners are also being asked if dog waste bins are full in their area that they dispose of the waste in a responsible manner in another compliant bin.

Ms Rendall added: “If any of the dog waste bins are full you can use street bins or other litter bins or take the waste bin bag home with you to dispose of in your grey general waste bin.

“Lastly, a big thanks to you all for your co-operation at this time. We can get through this and hopefully we’ll all be out enjoying happy times again with our dogs off their leads in the parks soon but not now.”

