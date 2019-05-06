Dundee dog walkers left confused about ‘free’ council poo bags

Dog owners have been left baffled by council signs saying free poo bags are still available despite the scheme being binned.

And Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan says the mess has to be cleared up quickly.

He is raising the issue with Dundee City Council and said: “At the annual budget meeting, one of the proposals was the council no longer hand out free dog poo bags.

“Unfortu-nately, that went through to save money, but I have noticed that there are still signs saying bags are available, which is very misleading.

“I noticed it the other day at a library, and there are other signs with writing telling dog owners they can obtain bags free of charge.

“But that’s not the case and I will be taking up the matter with the council.

“I am a dog person myself, so I know how it affects owners.

“I know it saved money, but then it has to be balanced with the cost of cleaning up the dog mess if owners are left without bags to clean it up.

“So, it is a two-fold issue for me – the first that bags have been withdrawn, but my main complaint is the wording is misleading on very public signs, so I am asking for them to be changed or taken down.”

The council’s policy and resources committee voted to stop the service to save £16,000 for its budget of 2019-20.

A spokesman for the council said: “At the meeting of the policy and resources committee on February 21 this year, the council agreed its revenue budget for the financial year 2019-20.

“As part of that process, it was agreed a £16,000 saving would be made in neighbourhood services by the removal of the budget for dog litter bags.

“The council will be updating the signs.”