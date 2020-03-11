Dundee dog scoops a best in breed award at Crufts

It’s far from a dog’s life for a champion breeder whose border collie Dante has just been crowned top of the pups at Crufts.

Pamela Alcorn’s 15-month-old pup Dante was picked out as the best of his breed by judges at the NEC in Birmingham and Pamela, 60, has been celebrating ever since.

The pooch comes from a long line of winners, following on from gran Keri and dad Skip.

She said: “I cannot get off Facebook for people sending me messages.

“I have been going to Crufts for about 20 years now and this is special because I bred him myself.

“It was just unbelievable when the judges announced it and it is a day I will never forget.”

Dante’s kennel club name is Dalguise Hopes and Dreams and the dog’s dad, Skip, is also a winner from previous Crufts shows.

Pamela, from Kingennie on the outskirts of Dundee, added: “I have been breeding border collies for 20 years now and they are all an Australian breed.

“I brought Dante’s granny over from Australia to start with and Dante’s dad was brought over from Australia and he is a champion too. His dad got a reserve challenge certificate so that means they have now done the double in awards which is great.

“His kennel club name is High Hopes of Dykebar and Dante’s mum is Keri but her kennel club name is Dalguise and Cherished Dream.

“I breed the dogs with my partner, Alistair Will, who is 63, and down at the NEC in Birmingham it was a friend of mine who was handling Dante. She is Yvonne Simmons and is from England.

“I first met her at the dog shows and we became friends. So when you see on YouTube the awards being announced you can hear me screaming and just going crazy.

“But it just unbelievable to win and as I said, it is extra special because I bred him myself.

“I was down in Birmingham for two days and now I am shattered. The messages keep coming into Facebook for me and it is just great.”