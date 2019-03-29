Dundee dog owners invited to bring their pooches to Dogfest Doggie Day at city park

Dundee canines and their owners are invited along to a special event this spring to celebrate “all things doggie”.

Stobfest’s Dogfest Doggie Day is to be held in Baxter Park on May 12.

A spokesman said all dogs and their owners were welcome to attend.

He said that the Westie Walk would be held, there would be demonstrations of dog agility and training, music from Dundee Instrumental Pipe Band, dog competitions and children’s entertainment.

There will also be a photographer on hand to record the fun on the day.

A spokesman said: “This is going to be a great day for everyone who loves dogs of all kinds.”

Westie Walks have proved hugely successful around the UK for many years now.

Last year was the first time one was held at Stobfest and it attracted more than 50 dog walkers covering a mile trek. People don’t have to have a Westie to take part as all breeds are welcome.