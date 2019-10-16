Dundee dog owner in emotional hunt for someone to look after pet due to ill health

A dog owner has launched an emotional appeal for a fellow pet lover to offer her springer spaniel a new home.
Due to ill health Mary Kelly, 60, is looking for a new owner for six-year-old Murphy and hopes a big-hearted Tele reader will come forward.
She said: “I have had Murphy since he was a pup and it breaks my heart to give him away.
“But I cannot look after him because of ill health. I have an incurable blood disease and it would be selfish to want to keep Murphy.
“I am looking for a good home and a good owner who will take care of him.”
Mary, from Fintry, has no other pets and said it would be a real wrench to see Murphy leave.
But she has no alternative and will insist that the new owner allows her to visit him every six months or so.
Heartbroken Dundee woman Rebecca begs: ‘Please don’t let my beloved dog die’
Mary added: “I would like to have some input if that is possible.
“However, I would not be taking over or interfering.
“I just want to make sure he is with a good owner and in a good home being well looked after.”
Mary said that Murphy has had all his injections and she will provide paperwork and certificates to prove he is a purebreed dog.
She said: “I have all the documentation and paperwork to show the new owner. Murphy is also very good with other dogs.
“He goes with a dog walker who has eight all together, so that proves he’s good with other dogs.
“Murphy also goes to day care one day a week, but the rest of the time I am always in so it’s not fair on him.
“I don’t have anyone else who could walk him.”
Mary said she will be unable to hand Murphy over until a bout of kennel cough has cleared up.
She said: “Murphy is getting better, but I won’t hand him over until November when the kennel cough will be totally cleared up.
>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter
“It will break my heart to give him up, but I cannot look after him.
“I don’t want any money and I have his things to go with him such as his collar, lead, a wee cage where he sleeps and his blanket to go with it.
“I have paid insurance for him as well and have kept that up.”
Anyone interested in offering Murphy a new home can contact Mary via email at mlk59kelly@gmail.com.