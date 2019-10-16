Dundee dog owner in emotional hunt for someone to look after pet due to ill health

A dog owner has launched an emotional appeal for a fellow pet lover to offer her springer spaniel a new home.

Due to ill health Mary Kelly, 60, is looking for a new owner for six-year-old Murphy and hopes a big-hearted Tele reader will come forward.

She said: “I have had Murphy since he was a pup and it breaks my heart to give him away.

“But I cannot look after him because of ill health. I have an incurable blood disease and it would be selfish to want to keep Murphy.

“I am looking for a good home and a good owner who will take care of him.”

Mary, from Fintry, has no other pets and said it would be a real wrench to see Murphy leave.

But she has no alternative and will insist that the new owner allows her to visit him every six months or so.

Mary added: “I would like to have some input if that is possible.

“However, I would not be taking over or interfering.

“I just want to make sure he is with a good owner and in a good home being well looked after.”

Mary said that Murphy has had all his injections and she will provide paperwork and certificates to prove he is a purebreed dog.

She said: “I have all the documentation and paperwork to show the new owner. Murphy is also very good with other dogs.

“He goes with a dog walker who has eight all together, so that proves he’s good with other dogs.

“Murphy also goes to day care one day a week, but the rest of the time I am always in so it’s not fair on him.

“I don’t have anyone else who could walk him.”

Mary said she will be unable to hand Murphy over until a bout of kennel cough has cleared up.

She said: “Murphy is getting better, but I won’t hand him over until November when the kennel cough will be totally cleared up.

“It will break my heart to give him up, but I cannot look after him.

“I don’t want any money and I have his things to go with him such as his collar, lead, a wee cage where he sleeps and his blanket to go with it.

“I have paid insurance for him as well and have kept that up.”

Anyone interested in offering Murphy a new home can contact Mary via email at mlk59kelly@gmail.com.