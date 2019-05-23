Dundee dog Jess has been missing for almost two weeks – have you seen her?

The hunt for a Dundee dog, who has been missing for almost two weeks, continues.

Missing Pets Dundee and Angus has put out an appeal for information about Jess, who escaped on May 12.

Jess, a cross breed with Alsation and Collie in her, has been seen in Harefield Road, MaCalpine Road, and the Camperdown area.

An appeal by the group said: “Please DO NOT call her name.

“Call or text Micha asap on 07946 853 763 with all sightings, street names and time.

“If you call follow discreetly from a distance keeping micha updated this would also help but Jess is clever and may see you, which we dont want to happen.

“Please dont call, whistle or grab her. This will only make her run.

“Jess has covered a fair bit if Dundee over last few days so please be vigilant for her anywhere. Jess has a docked tail.”

Jess has been missing since May 12, and has been seen in general Dundee West end area every day and was last seen on Macalpine road at 8.20pm on May 20.

The post added: “If you are in any of these areas please keep an eye out for Jess. She was a rescue and is extremely frightened of strangers so please don’t approach, whistle, call or chase her as this will only frighten her.

“Sightings are very important right now so please call me if you see her and let me know exactly where she goes if possible. Please call 07946 853 763.”

Jess has gone into what’s known as “survival mode” since becoming separated from her owners.

A dog goes into “survival mode” – also known as “escape”, or “flight mode” when they are lost and separated from their owners.

It’s like a switch goes off in their head and are no longer a domesticated pet.

Sometimes this phenomenon is called “feral” mode as the dog lives and survives on their own with no need of human connection.

In essence they become feral. They are on their own; left only to his own devices.

Humans are suspicious to dogs who are in survival mode. They believe that they have only themselves to rely on for survival.

When a dog is in survival mode it is actually reverting to primal instincts. Its quest becomes very basic: food and water, safety, and shelter.

If you have any information about Jess’s whereabouts, contact Mischa on 07946 853 763.

Alternatively, visit Jess’s Facebook page.