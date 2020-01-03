Dundee doctor who illegally imported prescriptions pills dodges jail

A doctor caught trying to smuggle illegal painkillers to her Dundee home has dodged a stint in prison.

Dr Katy McAllister was warned this was her “last chance” to comply with a community-based order.

McAllister previously pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to attempting to import morphine.

However, she actually ended up with paracetamol and ibuprofen after being duped by a supplier in India.

She also admitted being concerned in importing or attempting to import other drugs.

The 33-year-old, a qualified medical doctor, committed the offences between May and August 2017 at her home on Seafield Close, Dundee’s Royal Mail sorting office and the UK international postal hub in Coventry.

Prosecutor Saima Rasheed told the court previously: “The accused’s property was searched and the accused was detained.

“A number of mobile phones were recovered and found a number of messages where the accused attempted to arrange delivery of medication from a supplier in India.

“Four hundred-and-twenty eight tablets containing paracetamol and ibuprofen were recovered in packages referred to as morphine.”

In 2015, McAllister was acquitted at the High Court in Edinburgh of killing a friend by giving her a cocktail of drugs at a tattoo parlour.

She was then convicted at the High Court in Glasgow in June 2017 after pleading guilty to separate charges of supplying or offering to supply diazepam and temazepam to other individuals, as well as possessing magic mushrooms and the controlled drug midazolam.

McAllister returned to the dock following the preparation of social work reports.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael had given McAllister time to arrange for childcare provisions for her to comply with an unpaid work order.

Defence solicitor George Donnelly said McAllister had made those arrangements, adding that she no longer relies on prescription medication.

When passing sentence, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “As I said to you last time, these are serious offences which require me to consider a custodial sentence, particularly given your previous convictions.

“I am satisfied that in the particular circumstances of your case I can go down a non-custodial route.

“You have to view this as a last chance. If you don’t succeed on this order, there’s a very chance you will go to prison.”

McAllister was placed on supervision for two years and ordered to perform 210 hours of unpaid work.