Dundee doctor who illegally imported drugs to her home could be struck off

A doctor who admitted attempting to import drugs just last week is to have her licence to practise reviewed.

Katy McAllister, 33, is expected to travel to Manchester in October to appear before the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) – the reviewing arm of the General Medical Council (GMC).

The hearing, which will review whether she is still fit to practise, could lead to her being struck off the register of practising doctors.

Panellists will hear details of allegations that she removed medication from Ninewells Hospital between December 2012 and September 2014.

They will also examine the circumstances that led to the death of Louise McGowan, a friend of McAllister’s, who died at Voodoo Tattoo on Perth Road in May 2015.

McAllister was cleared of killing McGowan at the High Court in Edinburgh in May 2017, but admitted three counts of supplying or offering to supply controlled drugs and possessing two other substances.

She was ordered to complete 150 hours of community service in June 2017 – and has been suspended from practising as a doctor since December 2017.

Despite the acquittal, the MPTS is set to examine the wider circumstances that contributed to Ms McGowan’s death four years ago.

In particular, the panel will explore a claim that McAllister gave her “controlled drugs and prescription-only medications” –despite not being her doctor.

The GMC will argue that her actions were “inappropriate”, placed McGowan at “significant risk of harm” and contributed to her death.

McAllister’s current tribunal, which has been part-heard over the last 10 months, will reconvene just weeks after the 33-year-old, of Seafield Close, admitted to four drugs charges at Dundee Sheriff Court.

She pleaded guilty to attempting to import morphine at Seafield Close and the international postal hub in Coventry between July 2017 and August 2017.

Between the same dates, McAllister also imported oxycodone, another Class A drug.

She additionally admitted importing Class C drugs diazepam and temazepam between May and August 2017 at her home and at the Royal Mail sorting office in Dundee. Following her guilty pleas, sentence was deferred by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael until next month for the Crown to provide a narrative.