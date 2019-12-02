Dundee doctor who admitted importing drugs has fitness to practise hearing delayed

A Dundee doctor convicted of attempting to import drugs into the country has had a hearing into her fitness to continue practising delayed once again.

Katy McAllister had been set to face inquisitors from the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) last week – but the panel has continued her suspension as a doctor until after she has been sentenced for her most recent offences.

The doctor will appear in court in January for sentencing after admitting attempting to import Class A and Class C drugs.

The MPTS, however, will explore earlier allegations she removed medication from Ninewells Hospital between December 2012 and September 2014.

It will also explore the circumstances that led to the death of her friend, Louise McGowan, in May 2015, of which McAllister was cleared of any involvement in 2017.