Dundee doctor faces 14 drug charges including dealing morphine and possessing tramadol

A doctor is to stand trial accused of importing, possessing and “attempting to be concerned in the supply” of drugs.

Katy McAllister faced a total of 14 charges when she appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged McAllister, who the court heard is a qualified medical doctor, is accused of illegally importing morphine and oxycodone – both class A drugs – as well as diazepam and temazepam, both class C drugs, between May and August 2017.

She is further accused of possessing class C tramadol and nitrazepam at her home in Dundee between May and June 2017.

Further charges allege McAllister “did attempt to be concerned in the supply” of morphine and oxycodone between July and September 2017.

She is also accused of possessing class C drugs zolpidem, zopiclone, diazepam, tramadol and nitrazepam at her home in Dundee on September 1 2017.

McAllister, 32, of Seafield Close, Dundee, denied all 14 charges under the Custom and Excise Management Act and the Misuse of Drugs Act on indictment during a pre-trial hearing.

Her solicitor, George Donnelly, said: “The vast majority of the Crown case can be agreed.

“Her position is that thee drugs were in her possession as a result of prescriptions under NHS auspices and from other doctors.

“She is a medical doctor.”

Sheriff Alastair Brown set a further pre-trial hearing in May.