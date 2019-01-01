Dundee doctor CLEARED after being accused of ‘touching’ a woman three times

A doctor who was alleged to have inappropriately touched a woman has been cleared of misconduct following a medical practitioners’ tribunal.

Dr Ross McCord was accused of touching a woman, referred to as “Miss A”, on three separate occasions.

He was alleged to have made the contact without her consent and to have ignored her requests for him to stop.

He was in his final year of studying medicine at Dundee University when the incidents were alleged to have occurred.

A statement from the General Medical Council hearing stated: “The tribunal determined that the facts found proved amounted to sexual intercourse between two consenting parties. It therefore follows that this does not amount to misconduct.

“It noted that this was also the position of the GMC. Accordingly, the tribunal determined that Dr McCord’s conduct in relation to Allegation 2a does not amount to misconduct. As the tribunal does not conclude that Dr McCord’s actions amount to misconduct, it does not move on to a consideration of impairment. This concludes this case.”

The hearing earlier this month lasted several days.

Dr McCord graduated with a medical degree from Dundee University last year.

His solicitors were contacted for comment but had not replied at the time of going to press.