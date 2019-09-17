Dundee doctor admits importing drugs including diazepam and oxycodone to her home

A doctor has admitted illegally importing drugs to her home in Dundee.

Katy McAllister pleaded guilty to being concerned in importing the drugs on various occasions in 2017.

The 33-year-old, a qualified medical doctor, pleaded guilty to four charges on indictment today at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Not guilty pleas were accepted to 10 other charges.

McAllister pleaded guilty to attempting to import Class A drug morphine at Seafield Close, the street where she lives, and the international postal hub in Coventry between July 19 2017 and August 31 2017.

Between the same dates, McAllister imported oxycodone, another Class A drug.

She additionally admitted importing Class C drugs diazepam and temazepam between May and August 2017 at her home and at the Royal Mail sorting office in Dundee.

Following her guilty pleas, sentence deferred by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael until next month for the Crown to provide a narrative.

In 2015, McAllister was acquitted at the High Court in Edinburgh of killing a friend by giving her a cocktail of drugs at a tattoo parlour.

She was then convicted at the High Court in Glasgow in June 2017 after pleading guilty to separate charges of supplying or offering to supply diazepam and temazepam to other individuals, as well as possessing magic mushrooms and the controlled drug midazolam.