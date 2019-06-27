Thursday, June 27th 2019 Show Links
Dundee doctor accused of catalogue of drugs charges has case continued

by Ciaran Shanks
June 27, 2019, 6:11 am Updated: June 27, 2019, 9:00 am
A doctor accused of importing, possessing and “attempting to be concerned in the supply” of drugs had her case continued.

Katy McAllister, 32, faces 14 charges including illegally importing morphine and oxycodone – both Class A drugs – as well as diazepam and temazepam, both Class C drugs, between May and August 2017.

She is also accused of possessing Class C tramadol and nitrazepam at her home in Dundee during the same time.

It is alleged McAllister, of Seafield Close, attempted to be concerned in the supply of morphine and oxycodone between July and September 2017.

A further first diet was scheduled for Dundee Sheriff Court next month.

