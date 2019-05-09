Dundee doctor accused of 14 drugs charges has case continued

A doctor accused of importing, possessing and “attempting to be concerned in the supply” of drugs had her case continued.

Katy McAllister, 32, faces 14 charges including illegally importing morphine and oxycodone – both Class A drugs – as well as diazepam and temazepam, both Class C drugs, between May and August 2017.

She is further accused of possessing Class C tramadol and nitrazepam at her home in Dundee during the same time.

It is alleged McAllister, of Seafield Close, “did attempt to be concerned in the supply” of morphine and oxycodone between July and September 2017.

She will return to court for a further pre-trial hearing later this month.