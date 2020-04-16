Dundee DJ keeping hundreds entertained with his live-streamed sets

Nightlife may have taken a hit during the coronavirus lockdown, but for thousands in Dundee the party is still going strong in homes across the city.

It’s a lot less sweaty and there’s no queue at the bar – but there’s no guarantee you won’t still wake up with a hangover in the morning.

DJ Billy Morris has been keeping scores of people across the city entertained whilst in lockdown with his weekly DJ sets – done from the comfort of his living room.

The 48-year-old, who spends his days working as a project manager for Glenrothes-based firm Leviton, is on a mission to boost spirits with his live Facebook streams.

“Obviously a lot of my gigs have been cancelled at the moment. I had a couple of big 10,000 people raves that I was supposed to be doing – but then lockdown happened,” he said.

“On one of the days I was due to host a rave, people were saying ‘that’s a shame, we were looking forward to it.’ So, one of my friends dared me to go live on Facebook just to cheer everybody up.”

After striking a deal with his friend, Billy took the plunge and was overwhelmed at the level of engagement from friends, family and strangers alike.

He said: “The whole thing snowballed quickly. Before I knew it, there were around 300 people on it so I realised there was something to it. Now, it’s become something a bit bigger than music; it has become a sort of community.

“As you’re DJ-ing, it pops up who is live on the feed. There are quite a lot of people who are in isolation and living alone who, apart from going to shops and the like, have very little social contact so a lot of these people are messaging my pages to tell me that it’s really lifting their spirits and that it feels like they’re being reached out to.

“You can see relationships and friendships forming in the chatroom.”

And every Saturday, the performances seem to be getting considerably more elaborate as hundreds tune in for a slice of the action.

Billy said: “I’ve been bulking it up every single week; a wee bit of promotion, adding some more equipment, bringing in a microphone. And now, I’ve started doing things like adding a dress code, telling people that they need to dress up or they’re not getting in.

“I’ve also been putting virtual bouncers on the door so people have to get past them.”

For Billy, who’s also in the Army Reserve, the sets have been a welcome distraction during lockdown.

“Its been really lifting people’s spirits, but it’s really lifting mine too,” he said.

“I’ve got quite a busy life and I’m really quite active every single night of the week so lockdown has really been affecting me. It’s been a kind of release for me and my family, doing this.”

It has certainly been a family affair for Billy, with his wife, Claire, and son, Owen, making occasional appearances in the streams, which have been met with great excitement by audiences.

“My wife, as everyone keeps reminding me, is the star of the show. My son will pop in and say hello to everyone too,” he said.

“I am surprised at how quickly everything has taken off. There are people all over the world jumping in to watch, which helps create a sense of community.

“One of the first videos is up to 10,000 views which is quite remarkable and I’m surprised when, within an hour, we’ve reached 500 people. It is staggering.”

So, what does the future for DJ Billy Morris look like after lockdown is lifted?

“Hopefully I’ll be back to DJ-ing in clubs again but I think, to keep the sense of community, I’ll keep the live sets going once a month.

“I’ve got plans to do a benefit gig in Arbroath where I’ll donate my time, with all proceeds going to the NHS.

“It’s the NHS we need to be good to at the moment, they’re saving our lives.”

Billy’s fourth set is due to take place at 9pm on April 18. Anyone looking to join in can do so by clicking this link.