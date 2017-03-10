A Dundee DJ is set to spin around the globe after being invited to perform at one of the world’s biggest dance music festivals.

Hannah Laing will perform at Miami Music Week at the end of the month, an event which sees upwards of a hundred thousand revellers descend on the Floridian city.

The 24-year-old told the Tele that she is “buzzing” to be part of the festival.

Hannah, a former Harris Academy pupil who has only been DJing for four years, said: “There are DJs there from all over the world so it is amazing to be invited.

“It feels absolutely incredible.

“I was supposed to DJ there last year but it fell through.

“Now that it is a definite it is amazing. I am totally buzzing about it.

“I have never been to Miami before so it is going to be a completely new experience for me.

“It is actually a bit overwhelming to think about.

“It is a totally different vibe over there — the crowds are completely different.

“Being in Miami is also a great opportunity to network because everyone else is there for the same reason.”

Miami Music Week (MMW) is one of the world’s most recognized electronic music events.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people from across the globe descend on Miami during the last week of March as the city transforms itself into a dance music paradise.

Now in its seventh year, every venue in the city opens its doors for a week-long marathon of parties that collectively feature some of the world’s foremost artists in the electronic dance music scene.

In 2016, more than 1,180 artists performed at 260 events hosted at 78 venues at MMW.

Hannah will spend three days in Miami before jetting off to New York for another five.

While she is in the Big Apple, Hannah is booked to DJ at a number of clubs and after parties, including at the lauded Cielo nightclub.

Hannah was previously jetted out to New York after being head hunted while playing in Ibiza to perform her vocal tech house music at shows in the iconic boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.

She played five shows over eight days including events at Madame X.