Dundee DJ Billy Morris to host end of year special show

When Dundee DJ Billy Morris started live streaming weekly from his house during lockdown earlier this year he did not expect to still be performing eight months later.

The 48-year-old project manager has been keeping people entertained with his sets throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

What first started as an idea from a friend has blown up into almost 1,000 people tuning in each time as he broadcasts live every two weeks.

Billy said: “It kind of took off and it suddenly ballooned really quickly, over 1,000 people watching so I kept it going right through lockdown.

“I’ve got about a hard core of about 600-800 of people that are on every week.

“It was weekly to begin with, I was working from home, so I was working in the studio I was streaming from – it was easy just to do it.

“As lockdown kind of eased and we started going back to work, I went to once a month and then a lot of people were messaging saying they were missing it and once a month was a bit too long.

“As we went back into lockdown a few months ago, I got sent to work from home again so it went to once a fortnight and that’s what I’ve been doing since then, right through the rest of the year.

“I thought it was a bit of fun, the chance to play some of the new records. I’ve got my own studio and equipment so it was just sitting there gathering dust. There’s no way did I think it would last this long. The reaction to it has been really good.

“All the messages have been really good. It has been good for me and other people too.”

Kept me sane

Billy said that putting on the show keeps him busy as it takes him a few days to get everything organised for the performances.

He said: “It’s kind of kept me sane. It’s a two hour show, but normally I end up getting drunk on the gin and it lasts three, four hours.

“But to get the kind of music you need for a three-four hour show, it takes like Wednesday night, Thursday night, most of Friday and all day Saturday to prepare for it. So its kind of gave me a focus and kept me sane. It’s been really good.”

Billy said that he has had lots of messages from people saying the shows have also kept them going.

Billy has a Facebook page which people can post on before the shows and during the event there is a live chat box on Mixcloud which allows listeners to interact with one another.

“It’s quite clear that a lot of people live alone and it’s kind of their only outlet for seeing people,” he added.

“I think mental health has been an issue, and has been a rising issue even before this, but I think lockdown has just magnified it.”

End of year special

DJ Billy streams a variety of music genres including 80s and northern soul, although he mainly performs dance tracks and sometimes he will have themed evenings.

As his final show of 2020, Billy is holding an end of year special on December 27, starting at 9pm.

Listeners can expect to hear their favourite songs from previous shows throughout the year and will be able to request songs for Billy to play.

To stream Billy’s show, visit his Mixcloud page here.