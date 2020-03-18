Dundee distillery making hand sanitiser for those in need during coronavirus outbreak

A local distillery is doing their bit to help out amid the coronavirus crisis by making hand sanitiser.

Verdant Spirits, a West End-based company, will stop producing gin and start making 400 litres of the gel after being approached by another distillery.

Andrew Mackenzie, managing director and owner of the business said: “We were contacted by another distillery up in Aberdeenshire who, to give them credit, were the first people to come up with this approach. They got some queries from care partnerships.

“We found out we could do it. We had most of the ingredients.”

After struggling to source hydrogen peroxide, the team put up a social media post asking if anyone had any supplies.

Andrew said: “That came up trumps. Many of these ingredients are in short supply now. It’s been really great how people have rallied round to support it.

“We are now waiting for these ingredients to come together to let us get into production. It’s just a matter of mixing the ingredients together and letting it rest for a while.”

Andrew added that he has had support from other businesses offering to help out with the supply of ingredients, with one company offering to help distribute it.

Verdant has been inundated with requests so far, with Andrew adding: “It’s been crazy. This idea didn’t exist 24 hours ago, I had no idea there was going to be this level of demand. It’s good to be able to help. We are going to be distributing this at the moment in five litre containers.”

He added that on Monday the future was looking bleak for the hospitality industry and themselves but producing the sanitiser would help keep spirits up.

The distillery has launched a fundraising page to help support them during this time as they have to pay a duty on the alcohol they use. So far over £1,500 has been raised.

To support Verdant Spirit you can visit their Gofundme page here.