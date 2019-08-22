Dundee distillery in high spirits over Westminster gin supply deal

A Dundee distillery has won a prestigious contract to supply gin to the House of Commons.

The Verdant Spirit Company, based on the city’s Forest Park Place, came out top in the taste test during a tendering process.

Andrew Mackenzie, founder of the distillery, said: “There was a tender put out via the Parliament’s procurement site.

“We applied, and after the first round five brands were selected to take part in a blind taste test.

“Our gin came out top against our competitors. All of the other brands we were up against were well-known, national brands.”

The company was successful in securing a one-year contract with the Commons, which can be extended to three years if the partnership proves fruitful.

Andrew said: “We plan to have a proactive relationship with the House, so we can meet its needs as required.”

The gin being bottled for the Commons is the same blend which previously won the distillery a top award.

Andrew said: “Our gin won Scottish Gin of the Year in 2017. It’s the same one that will be available to those visiting the House of Commons.”

As well as being available in the Commons bar, the spirit will be available to buy bottled in the Parliament gift shop.

Eventually, the bottles will be available online, which will be ordered direct from the distillery.

The move has been welcomed by one of the city’s MPs, who said the gin will now be tasted by tourists and diplomats from around the world.

Dundee West MP Chris Law said: “The House of Commons welcomes thousands of visitors from around the world every year, and it is fantastic a gin made by a Dundee company will be on offer, bringing not only investment to our city but bolstering our city’s national and global reputation.

“I am happy to have played a part in helping the bid, and I look forward to raising a glass in celebration once it is stocked in Parliament.”

Andrew is travelling down to the Commons at the beginning of next month before the main batches of gin are distilled.

The company, which is also working on its first rum, plans to have the House fully stocked by Christmas.