Dundee Discoveries: Walking tours offer glimpse into city’s pioneering scientific research 

A series of walking tours offering a glimpse into Dundee’s pioneering scientific research have been launched.

The self-guided walks, produced by the University of Dundee, invite locals to explore the city’s innovation and discovery in medicine and biology.

The university’s Museum Services have teamed up with the School of Life Sciences to create the Dundee Discoveries map.



The map, produced for this year’s Dundee Science Festival, features a series of tours that have been split into three routes – the city centre, West End and University of Dundee, and Ninewells Hospital.

“We are delighted to launch our Dundee Discoveries map,” said Matthew Jarron, curator of Museum Services at the University of Dundee.

“Our aim is to highlight locations around the city that have interesting medical or scientific connections.

“The tours give glimpses into the past by looking at historic landmarks, buildings, institutions and figures vital to the city’s progression in medicine and biology.

“For example, where the Malmaison Hotel now stands was once the site of Dundee’s cholera hospital, and close to Dundee Rep Theatre was the location of the GP surgery of Emily Moorhead and Alice Thomson, possibly the first all-female medical practice in Scotland.

“We have worked with many different staff across the university to showcase ground-breaking current research alongside the history, giving glimpses into the future by highlighting the places and people of today that are involved in a variety of crucial medical and scientific research.

“The map also includes a scavenger hunt for younger explorers to find various features along the trails, so the whole family can enjoy the walks together.”



The Dundee Science Festival, led by Dundee Science Centre, will run until Sunday November 29.

A digital copy of the map can be found on the Dundee Discoveries web page, and copies of the map can also be picked up from Dundee Science Centre.

Participants are reminded to follow current Covid-19 guidelines when undertaking the walks.

The project has been supported by the Wellcome Institutional Strategic Support Fund.