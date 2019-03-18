Dundee disco divas Amelia and Malebo make TV bows

Two disco-dancing Dundonian youngsters will be appearing on TV screens across the country as part of a new documentary series.

Malebo Daisy Rose Brown and Amelia Rose Walford, both 11, were filmed as part of BBC Scotland’s Mini Disco Divas, which follows the fortunes of several young dancers from around Scotland.

The camera crews captured Malebo and Amelia both at home in Dundee and at last year’s World Freestyle Championships in Blackpool.

Amelia’s mum Sarah Walford said: “They came to a competition in Scotland searching for children to put into the show.”

© DC Thomson

The dance is disco freestyle and the girls have two routines to do, a fast solo section and a slow solo section.

Both girls train several times a week at the Ashleigh Montador Dance Academy at Harris Academy, as well as in Fife.

Amelia only started dancing just over two years ago and has progressed rapidly through the ranks and has shot straight into the under-12 premiership championship category.

Sarah said: “She’s just got a passion for dancing. The world championships is an amazing place to be at. It’s really got a great atmosphere.”

© DC Thomson

Amelia was filmed at Jessie’s Kitchen and the Glass Pavilion in Broughty Ferry. The cameras also accompanied Amelia and Sarah to Sarah’s mum’s house in Blackpool before filming at the Winter Gardens where the competition was held.

Malebo, who celebrated her 11th birthday at the competition, was filmed opening her gifts.

The crew also followed backstage and watched the girls get their make-up done, with Linsey Brown, Malebo’s mother saying: “It was quite in-depth.”

She added: “Malebo’s danced since she was three. She got to the semi-finals at the world championships.

“It’s exciting. She loved it.

“I was just so proud of her. They work so hard, it’s nice to see them so happy.”

Malebo’s episode of Mini Disco Divas will air on BBC Scotland on Wednesday and Amelia’s will air on Wednesday April 3.