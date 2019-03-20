Dundee directors fulfill lifelong dream by premiering film at DCA

Two directors from Dundee are fulfilling their lifelong dream of premiering a feature-length film at the DCA.

After spending years writing, filming and producing their films Waterproof and One Night Stand, Joel Hewett and Daniel Taylor will finally release them to the public at the city centre cinema on Saturday.

Waterproof – which is set in Dundee with a local cast and crew – follows a group of friends stumbling through their early 20s, dealing with relationships and social anxieties.

One Night Stand centres around one drunken night, when a group of new friends reminisce and bond over their mistakes.

Director Joel, 30, from the West End, said: “Making a film is the most fun and exciting thing you can do.

“Even if you are working 14-hour days, you come out of it with something you can be proud of and build up a camaraderie with people.”

Joel has had a passion for film-making since a young age and as a teenager he aspired to watch his own movies on the silver screen.

He co-founded Fingerclick Productions several years ago, along with Daniel and Lewis Bage.

The trio now work together making films and promotional videos throughout the city.

Daniel, 30, who directed One Night Stand and lives in Maryfield, said: “Anyone who watches the film will recognise the feel of the city.

“We filmed through little side streets you might have weaved through when you were younger.

“I think it will strongly appeal to the student population in Dundee.”

About 20 people volunteered to work on each film and they will be reunited on Saturday to watch the finished product.

The directors plan to take the film on the road to film festivals across the country.

Tickets for Saturday’s 1pm screening are available at the DCA box office.