Dundee director earns rave reviews for spine-tingling horror films

A Dundee film maker’s success proves you don’t need big Hollywood blockbuster budgets to scoop horror awards.

George McDermott, of St Mary’s, has found the winning formula after shooting two spine-tingling films during lockdown.

The 31-year-old submitted both entries into the “One Minute Ghost Story Horror Short” competition run by Hex Media Film UK.

Thousands of entries from across the globe were whittled down to just 42 films before the public were allowed to view them and vote for their winners.

George’s eerie story of the “Mannie In The Loft” sent chills down the spine of many, winning him the “public vote” and “best monster” categories.

Speaking today George said the name was inspired by a story during the 80’s of a man climbing along a loft space on Blackness Road during an attempted break-in.

He said: “I remember hearing that story as kid of that incident and the description at the time was there was a ‘mannie up there’ and I always found it creepy.”

The short film was shot in St Mary’s and Lochee and starts with a dream sequence which paid homage to one of the most controversial horror films of the 1970’s, The Exorcist.

He added: “Part of the footage from that scene was actually family camcorder footage from a New Year party in 1986.

“The other was shots mixed in from a trip up at Loch Lee before the dad wakes up from a nightmare.”

Despite only having 60-seconds to portray the story-line, chairman of Hex Media Films UK, Lawrie Brewster said the movie “seemed to capture the public’s attention”.

George added: “I had submitted two films, the second was the ‘Red Rope Forest’ which had been filmed in and around Dundee.

“Both the entrants were in the final 42 short films and there had been some really good ones in the running but I knew I was in with a chance.

“The public voted and I was delighted that I’d won.”

George, who is currently studying a BA Honours in Film and Media at the University of Stirling, has big plans on the horizon for future projects.

He added: “Any film maker will tell you the issue is securing funding. I’m working on a feature- length horror project which I’m currently looking to self-fund.”

To watch George’s movies, click here.