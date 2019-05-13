Dundee dinner party pervert put on sex offenders register after asking to ‘pleasure woman’

A brazen sex offender made lewd comments to a woman while his wife was in another room.

Andrew Sherratt hoped he could start an affair with the woman by showing her a series of messages on his phone.

The 33-year-old could face jail after being found guilty of showing the woman a sexual message last year.

His victim wept heavily when she gave evidence against Sherratt at Dundee Sheriff Court.

In 2012, Sherratt was convicted of trying to induce a 15-year-old child to send him nude pictures.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the woman was invited to Sherratt’s house for a takeaway but things took a sinister turn once Sherratt’s wife had left the living room.

When giving evidence, she said: “He came up and stood over me, beside me in the living room.

“He showed me his phone with a message on the notes that said ‘can I ask you a personal question?’

“It said that he wanted to pleasure me and if we could do that.

“He said it could be a secret between me and him.”

She added: “I just kind of sat there in shock. I was upset and annoyed because I was meant to be pals with his wife but I knew straight away that relationship would be over.

“I stayed for a little while but I left pretty quick. I was having panic attacks.”

Sheriff James MacDonald found Sherratt, of Balmerino Place, guilty of intentionally showing the woman a written sexual message for the purposes of sexual gratification or causing her alarm between March 1-31 last year.

Before deferring sentence until next month, he said: “Whilst the offence before me may fall to a lesser level, I warn you that I may find this case worthy of a custodial sentence.”

Sherratt was placed on the sex offenders register meantime.