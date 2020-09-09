Dundee dinner lady’s ration challenge to raise emergency funds for refugees

A Dundee dinner lady won’t be cooking up a storm in her own kitchen next week as she takes part in a ration challenge to raise money for refugees.

Heather McKay will just have basic rations to survive on next week including rice, beans and tinned sardines as she attempts to raise as much money as possible for Concern Worldwide UK, who have set the challenge to raise funds to help bring emergency food, hygiene kits and life-saving support to refugees.

Heather explained that the coronavirus pandemic made her think of how those less fortunate would be coping and after discovering the Ration Week challenge she decided to take part.

Heather said: “As a cook in one of the city primary schools, I worked through lockdown as my location was one used as a community hub.

“It was during that difficult time that my thoughts turned to those who were already struggling to survive. How would they be affected?

“Around this time I also heard about Concern Worldwide UK and their ongoing work to support people worldwide who need it the most.

“We’re all affected by the coronavirus, but not equally.

“Refugees were already living a nightmare and now, as a result of the pandemic, many more will face devastating hunger which is why I am taking the Ration Challenge.

“For one week I eat the same rations as a refugee allowing me to raise money that could save lives.

“There are currently more than 11,000 people signed up to do the challenge and I think it is wonderful that so many people have come together to support a cause that for many reasons is often subjected to such a negative narrative.”

The cook will have to come up with some creative meals with the small list of ingredients she is provided with and is hoping to raise as much money as possible to reach basic rewards such as salt and pepper.

© Heather McKay

Heather added: “When you sign up to the challenge and receive your first donation, you are sent your ration pack.

“Although I already knew what was included in the ration pack, I must admit to being pretty shocked at just how small it seemed when it arrived.

I remember thinking: ‘wow that’s got to feed me for a whole week?’

“Participants can also supplement their rations by earning rewards through sponsorship.

“Salt can be earned by receiving a total of £125, raising £250 means we get to add 170g of vegetables to our weekly ration and we can add 120g of protein with £400.

“I can only drink water, but can earn one teabag for every five individual people I ask to sponsor me, up to a maximum of 10 bags and I’ve created a team with other newbies, as one of the perks of being in a team is we all then get 210ml of milk and we also get to ‘share’ the one spice we can choose if we sponsor ourselves, so we currently have a very in depth conversation going on trying to pick the six best spices.

“The kit also included a handy little recipe book, and the Facebook group is really supportive with lots of participants sharing encouragement and recipe ideas using the meagre contents of our ration packs.

“I’m planning on trialling a few dishes over the coming week because there definitely won’t be any spare ingredients to remake anything I mess up.”

To find out more about the challenge which takes place from September 13 to 19 or if you would like to follow her journey and donate some money to the worthwhile cause you can do so by visiting www.rationchallenge.org.uk/heather-mc-kay.