Dundee diners raise a whopping £10k for MND at Doddie Weir Foundation dinner

Dundee diners raised a mammoth £10,000 in aid of the Doddie Weir Foundation at the annual Sports Challenge Dinner.

The money was collected from an auction for an autographed Six Nations ball.

The annual Question of Sport style event is organised by Thorntons Solicitors and Thorntons Investment Management Ltd to raise funding for Scottish charities.

Organisers welcomed Scottish rugby team head coach Gregor Townsend MBE as their special guest.

Robin Porter, of Westerton UK, placed the winning bid for the signed ball and collected his prize from Doddie Weir himself.

The ball was signed by Scottish rugby legends: Doddie Weir, Andy Nicol, Gregor Townsend and Kelly Brown alongside Six Nations players Paul O’Connell (Ireland), Sergio Parisse (Italy), Sam Warburton (Wales), Chris Robshaw (England) and Pascal Pape (France).

Doddie was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease and launched the MyName’5 Doddie Foundation in June 2017.

The former Scotland rugby star, who won 61 caps, aims to fund research into finding a cure and also give grants to sufferers.