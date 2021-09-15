Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee diehard Simon Murray will be in away end for Sunday’s derby but admits relegation at Dens with United left him ‘devastated’

By Scott Lorimer
September 15, 2021, 10:35 am
Simon Murray with Dundee United fans after his side was relegated at Dens Park in 2016.
Despite spells at both United and Dundee, Simon Murray has made clear who he’ll be backing in the derby this weekend.

Murray, now at Queen’s Park, has revealed he’ll be in the Dundee end at Tannadice on Sunday – but says his worst moment in football was when United were relegated.

The 29-year-old is a diehard dark blue, having grown up a Dens Park season ticket holder watching his heroes Caballero, Caniggia and Barry Smith.

Former Dundee and Dundee United striker Simon Murray is now at Queen’s Park.

But unlike other Dundee fans on the night of Monday May 2 2016, he was not celebrating.

‘Lowest point’

He had just been relegated from Scottish football’s top-flight with Dundee United.

Murray says that was the “lowest point” in his career and feels he, and his teammates let the Arabs down that night.

Fast forward to Sunday, though, and he’ll have no sympathy if United are on the losing end in the derby, something which has not happened at Tannadice since 2004.

He told the Daily Record: “I’m a Dundee fan. I’ll be there on Sunday in the away end but that doesn’t change the fact that night was the lowest I’ve felt on a football pitch.

“I was devastated.

‘No trouble, just good rivalry’

“Hopefully we can put one over the Arabs, although United fans will be desperate to exorcise a few of the ghosts from 2016.

“It’s great to see both back in the top flight. It’s massive for the city and it will be a great atmosphere in the pubs and clubs before it – no trouble, just good rivalry.

“And you know what? Out of the three big derbies in Scotland I’d say this is the most exciting, definitely the most goals.

“They are the most open games and both teams always want to go and win. I’ll be there with my mate from South Africa. I can’t wait.”