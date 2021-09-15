Dundee diehard Simon Murray will be in away end for Sunday’s derby but admits relegation at Dens with United left him ‘devastated’

Despite spells at both United and Dundee, Simon Murray has made clear who he’ll be backing in the derby this weekend.

Murray, now at Queen’s Park, has revealed he’ll be in the Dundee end at Tannadice on Sunday – but says his worst moment in football was when United were relegated.

The 29-year-old is a diehard dark blue, having grown up a Dens Park season ticket holder watching his heroes Caballero, Caniggia and Barry Smith.

But unlike other Dundee fans on the night of Monday May 2 2016, he was not celebrating.

‘Lowest point’

He had just been relegated from Scottish football’s top-flight with Dundee United.

Murray says that was the “lowest point” in his career and feels he, and his teammates let the Arabs down that night.

Fast forward to Sunday, though, and he’ll have no sympathy if United are on the losing end in the derby, something which has not happened at Tannadice since 2004.

He told the Daily Record: “I’m a Dundee fan. I’ll be there on Sunday in the away end but that doesn’t change the fact that night was the lowest I’ve felt on a football pitch.

“I was devastated.

‘No trouble, just good rivalry’

“Hopefully we can put one over the Arabs, although United fans will be desperate to exorcise a few of the ghosts from 2016.

“It’s great to see both back in the top flight. It’s massive for the city and it will be a great atmosphere in the pubs and clubs before it – no trouble, just good rivalry.

“And you know what? Out of the three big derbies in Scotland I’d say this is the most exciting, definitely the most goals.

“They are the most open games and both teams always want to go and win. I’ll be there with my mate from South Africa. I can’t wait.”