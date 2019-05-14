Dundee developer hopes first-time buyers purchase homes in £1.5m city project

A Dundee property developer has unveiled plans for a £1.5 million housing project off South Road.

Amar Okhai, of Green Pads Limited, has tabled a bid for planning permission for eight homes and says he is aiming for the first-time buyers’ market and young families.

The development, on vacant land to the east of Buttars Loan and south of Broomlee Road, will consist of four-bedroom homes with three bathrooms costing between £190,000 and £200,000.

According to papers submitted to the council, access to the new development would be from Broomlee Road to the north, close to the Kettledrum pub and the Teviotdale Bakery.

The first four houses would be west-facing terraced homes looking out towards Buttars Loan.

Four more homes will be semi-detached and face north towards the access road.

Mr Okhai, 36, said he hoped that, should the project be approved, the development would be completed within 18 months.

“Dundee is a nice place to live and is a really nice part of the world,” said Mr Okhai. “There are not many cities with such a beautiful outlook as Dundee.

“And if everything gets the go-ahead it will be a really nice development.

“Depending on permission and getting started with breaking the ground, we should be able to have it completed in 16 to 18 months.

“People need more space now and that’s why our homes are designed that way and to be affordable.

“That’s why we are anticipating putting the homes on the market for anything between £190,00 and £200,000 to try to appeal to first-time buyers and people with young families.”

Green Pads has previously specialised converting older properties, including a former jute mansion in Broughty Ferry.